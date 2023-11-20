Queues Of Trucks At Zakarpattia Border Halve - Customs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Near the EU border in Zakarpattia, a significant reduction in the queues of trucks from the Polish direction has been recorded, with queues halving in a few days.

The spokeswoman of the Zakarpattia customs, Viktoriya Sengetovska, said this in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Zakarpattia customs officers have recorded a significant decrease in the queues of trucks entering from Slovakia and Hungary. As of the morning of November 20, 195 trucks are currently waiting to enter Ukraine at the Záhony-Tysa checkpoint, and 150 trucks are waiting at the Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhhorod checkpoint," she stated.

Yesterday, there were twice as many trucks crossing the Slovak and Hungarian borders to enter Ukraine from the Polish direction, 400 from Hungary and 370 from Slovakia, respectively.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Zakarpattia customs officers had added staff to process and let through more vehicles per day that had moved from the Polish direction.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began blocking the movement of freight transport from Poland towards Ukraine at the checkpoints Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne.