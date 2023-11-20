Uzbekistan, Mongolia Working For Advancing Air Traffic, Road Transport Connectivity

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 20. Uzbekistan
and Mongolia agreed to conclude an agreement on air traffic and
international road transport links development, Trend reports.
The news followed a meeting between Ambassador of Uzbekistan to
China and Mongolia Farkhod Arziyev and Minister of Road and
Transport Development of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt.
During the discussions, the participants highlighted that a Road
Transport Agreement would be finalized soon. Consequently, European
goods are anticipated to be transported via Uzbekistan and Mongolia
to the eastern cities of China, while goods from Mongolia and China
are expected to traverse Uzbekistan en route to Europe, Iran,
Pakistan, and the ports of the Indian Ocean.
Meanwhile, to date, the trade turnover between the two countries
has reached $7 million. Uzbekistan and Mongolia aim to expand trade
in fruits and vegetables, as well as meat, wool and cashmere
products.
Moreover, currently citizens of the two countries can travel
without a visa for 30 days.
