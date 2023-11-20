Mujahid: IEA Working On New Constitution

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is working to frame a new constitution, reports a private broadcaster.

Improved governance and people's better economic condition would pave the way for drafting the basic law, the IEA spokesman believed.

TOLOnews quoted Zabiullah Mujahid as saying:“There are some priorities which we need to do to reach a phase where the ground for the constitution is paved.”

At a meeting in Geneva, the TV channel said, Afghan legal experts voiced concerns at the absence of a constitution in the country.

One legal analyst Abdul Shakoor Dadras said the absence of the constitution meant the absence of domestic and foreign policies.

Absent the basic law, he noted, fundamental rights of the people were not ensured and the type of the government unclear.

mud

