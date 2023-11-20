Outsiders Banned From COPE Meetings Unless Approved By Speaker

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Outsiders have been banned from attending Parliament committee meetings, including the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) meeting, unless approved by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.

Making a special statement in Parliament today, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that outsiders cannot attend Parliament committee meetings, even on a voluntary basis.

He said that if an outsider is to attend any Parliamentary Select Committee meeting then prior approval must be obtained from the Speaker.

The decision was taken after the opposition raised concerns over the presence of Kanishka Bandara, the son of COPE Chairman Prof. Ranjith Bandara at COPE meetings.

Prof. Ranjith Bandara had said that his son holds the position of coordinating secretary to the COPE Chairman and as such the latter had been allowed to attend the official functions of COPE.

MP Bandara said Kanishka was attending COPE meetings since Oct 05, 2022. (Colombo Gazette)