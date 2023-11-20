Azerbaijan Reveals Customs Revenues' Share In Non-Oil Profit Of State Budget

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The customs
revenue share makes up 35 percent of the non-oil profit of
Azerbaijan's state budget, Azerbaijani President's Assistant and
Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative
Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan
Shahmar Movsumov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the Customs Business Forum 2023 (GBF23), held in
Baku.
According to him, the increase in foreign trade has led to an
increase in customs revenues for Azerbaijan's budget.
"It is appropriate to emphasize adaptable, modern, and
transparent management strategies in customs authority' actions
here. Large-scale efforts implemented to improve customs control,
facilitate trade, eliminate the "shadow economy," and organize
stable, automated, and pleasant services for citizens have a
special role," he said.
