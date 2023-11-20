-->


Azerbaijan Reveals Customs Revenues' Share In Non-Oil Profit Of State Budget


11/20/2023 3:09:19 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The customs revenue share makes up 35 percent of the non-oil profit of Azerbaijan's state budget, Azerbaijani President's Assistant and Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the Customs Business Forum 2023 (GBF23), held in Baku.

According to him, the increase in foreign trade has led to an increase in customs revenues for Azerbaijan's budget.

"It is appropriate to emphasize adaptable, modern, and transparent management strategies in customs authority' actions here. Large-scale efforts implemented to improve customs control, facilitate trade, eliminate the "shadow economy," and organize stable, automated, and pleasant services for citizens have a special role," he said.

Will be updated

