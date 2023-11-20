Customs Business Forum 2023 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The "Customs Business Forum 2023" has kicked off in Baku as part of a series of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The main goal of the forum, which was organized to inform citizens and business entities about projects implemented by the customs service as part of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's broad economic reforms aimed at ensuring Azerbaijan's long-term development, is to provide a corporate report from the Committee on Customs and Business Cooperation.

The forum's goal is to announce planned projects, encourage business organizations to actively participate in projects that have already been executed, and to establish a business atmosphere for discussing the benefits of new services and products.

The event will feature presentations on projects implemented by the State Customs Committee, including the "Customs Development Model", "Trans-Caspian Customs Transit Portal", "Automated Risk Analysis System Based on Artificial Intelligence", "Authorized Economic Operator Program", and the "Smart-Bot" mobile application.

