Customs Business Forum 2023 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The "Customs
Business Forum 2023" has kicked off in Baku as part of a series of
events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader
Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.
The main goal of the forum, which was organized to inform
citizens and business entities about projects implemented by the
customs service as part of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev's broad economic reforms aimed at ensuring
Azerbaijan's long-term development, is to provide a corporate
report from the Committee on Customs and Business Cooperation.
The forum's goal is to announce planned projects, encourage
business organizations to actively participate in projects that
have already been executed, and to establish a business atmosphere
for discussing the benefits of new services and products.
The event will feature presentations on projects implemented by
the State Customs Committee, including the "Customs Development
Model", "Trans-Caspian Customs Transit Portal", "Automated Risk
Analysis System Based on Artificial Intelligence", "Authorized
Economic Operator Program", and the "Smart-Bot" mobile
application.
