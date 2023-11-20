Premium Crystal Car Rental Woos Customers With New Upgraded Website

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, 18th November –In a bid to offer customers a more seamless experience in choosing the rental car of their dreams, Premium Crystal Car Rental is delighted to announce the recent upgrade of its website to provide an even more user-friendly and efficient experience for its customers. Known as the best car rental company in Dubai by its loyal customers, the car rental offers users to rent a car in Dubai based on their needs at a cheap price.



From business trips to vacations to luxurious car drives, Premium Crystal Car Rental caters to all and has solutions to meet specific needs through their customised daily rental, a weekly plan, or a monthly service. To address the needs of the customer and work towards minimising challenges, we have a round-the-clock customer service that helps users with a dedicated technical and logistical support team.



In the two years since its launch, Premium Crystal Car Rental's reputation grew for offering some of the best competitive rates and discounts in the industry. Seif Zyad Shahab, who founded the company after navigating the car rental sector for years, said they were motivated by the desire to make the entire process of renting a car in Dubai easier and cheaper.



“We wanted to offer users a variety of cars – from sports to luxury to economy cars – at affordable rates and hassle-free experience along with round-the-clock customer support. The recent upgrade to our website is another step forward towards being the best car rental company in Dubai. Over the past few months, we have added features based on recommendations by our customers to create the ultimate car rental experience. We are thrilled to offer our customers an enhanced online experience as it reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible service and convenience to our valued clientele,” said Shahab.



Currently, the website allows users to apprise themselves of the services offered by the car rental company at a cheap price browse through the different sections on the website and check out the selection of cars which includes global brands such as Audi, Mercedes, Rolls Royce, Toyota, and others. Users can also head to the FAQ section that guides customers looking to book their first car rental.



What makes Premium Crystal Car Rental truly stand out is its wide array of luxurious vehicles available for rent. The website allows customers to rent a car in Dubai at a cheap price without spending hours looking for recommendations. Customers can choose from the multiple payment options available to facilitate smooth transactions for its clients.



To further enhance the customer journey at the best car rental company in Dubai, Premium Crystal Car Rental provides pick-up and delivery services throughout the United Arab Emirates, ensuring that their luxury vehicles are readily available whenever and wherever needed.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Seif Zyad Shahab

Founder

Zajel Building - Abu Hail Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Phone: +971 56 666 8807

Email:



