Houthis Seize Israeli Vessel In Red Sea: Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Hodeida, Yemen: Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi fighterrs on Sunday seized an Israeli cargo ship in the Red Sea and diverted it to the war-torn country's coast, a rebel official and a maritime source said.

"We took an Israeli cargo ship to the Yemeni coast," a Houthi official said, while a maritime source in the coastal city of Hodeida said the ship had been taken to the port city of Salif. The official added that further details would be released later.

