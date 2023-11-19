Lulu Hypermarket Launches 'Super Days' Promotion

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) LuLu Hypermarket has launched its 'Super Days' promotion, providing substantial discounts on a wide range of products, including electronics, mobile phones, wearables, beauty fashion, and various items from grocery and fresh food categories. This promotion aligns with the global 'Black Friday' shopping season.

Running until December 3, 2023, customers can avail of attractive offers both in-store at LuLu Hypermarket locations nationwide and through the online shopping portal at spokesperson for LuLu Hypermarkets stated,“We are thrilled to introduce our largest promotion yet in anticipation of the year's most awaited shopping season. Shoppers can look forward to significant discounts across major categories such as technology, fashion, home appliances, and even grocery products. Additionally, we have enhanced our e-commerce platform with exclusive online discounts to cater to our diverse customer base.”

In preparation for an expected surge in demand, LuLu Hypermarket has increased its fleet of vehicles and strengthened its global contact centre with a substantial expansion in manpower. This strategic move aims to better reach and serve its valued customers during this busy shopping period.

LuLu Hypermarket's 'Super Days' promotion also includes the unique offering 'Half Payback' promotion. Customers purchasing readymade garments, sarees, churidars, footwear, ladies bags, baby accessories, and selected sunglasses are eligible for a half payback. This means they receive a QR100 gift voucher instantly against purchases worth QR200.

The promotion highlights a diverse selection of international brands in menswear, ladies wear, churidars, saris, children's wear, footwear, and ladies' bags, along with selected sunglasses.

LuLu Hypermarket encourages customers to take advantage of these exclusive offers and enjoy a rewarding shopping experience during the 'Super Days' promotion.

