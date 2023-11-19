Masraf Al Rayan Supports QSW 2023

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Masraf Al Rayan, one of Qatar's leading Islamic banks, was the Banking Community Partner for Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2023, organised by Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future, a statement said Sunday.

During the event, Masraf Al Rayan showcased its dedication to sustainability, aligning closely with the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030. The bank emphasised the significance of adopting sustainable practices to pave the way for Qatar's green, zero-carbon emission future.

A lecture about 'Sustainability in the Corporate World' by Ghanem al-Sulaiti, CEO of Enbat Holdings, delved into the pivotal role of composting in reducing waste in corporate settings. The attendance was led by the Group CEO Fahad al-Khalifa, who appreciated the insights shared.

This was followed by the Greenery Workshop, an integral part of Masraf Al Rayan's initiative, and focused on educating the bank's employees about sustainable practices. Motivated by both the lecture and the workshop, employees contributed to the environmental enhancement of Masraf Al Rayan's headquarters by planting trees.

The highlight of the week was a beach cleaning event, where employees from Masraf Al Rayan, along with their department heads, united in a collective effort to preserve one of Qatar's picturesque beaches.

The week concluded with a Metro Ride, led by al-Khalifa, and joined by senior management. Al-Khalifa said: "The success of Qatar Sustainability Week reaffirms our belief that sustainability is not just a goal, but a way of life. We are immensely proud of our employees for their active participation and dedication to positively impacting our environment and communities. Additionally, we are committed to expanding our portfolio with even more Green products, guiding our customers towards a greener and healthier future."

