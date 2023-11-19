Concert Dedicated To 100Th Anniversary Of Birth Of National Leader Held In St. Petersburg

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Concert dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of Heydar
Aliyev, founder of the modern Azerbaijani state and outstanding
statesman, was held in the Dome Hall of the Tavrichesky Palace in
St. Petersburg, Russia. Citing to the State Committee for Diaspora
Affairs, Azernews reports.
The event was held with the support of the State Committee for
Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, joint organisation
of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg and the
administration of the Tauride Palace.
Representatives of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, the
Ministry of Culture, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in St.
Petersburg, the Russian Representative Office of the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation, the Consulate General of Turkey in St. Petersburg, the
Azerbaijani Diaspora, local self-government bodies and the public
attended the event.
During the concert, a concert programme consisting of classical
works by Azerbaijani, Russian and foreign composers was presented
by the State Symphony Orchestra of the Leningrad Region under the
direction of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, famous conductor
Yalchin Adigozalov. The works were performed by Honoured Artists of
Azerbaijan Elnara Mammadova and Regina Rustamova and soloists of
the Mariinsky Theatre Maharram Huseynov and Hamid Abdulov.
The concert was met with great interest and applause.
MENAFN19112023000195011045ID1107451825
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.