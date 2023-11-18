Information Disseminated By Armenian Defence Ministry Is Completely False

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry has reported that the information
disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Armenia about the
alleged opening of fire by units of the Azerbaijani army at 09:50
on November 18 at the positions of the Armenian armed forces
located in the direction of Deval district and as a result of the
information about the wounding of a serviceman is completely false,
Azernews reports.
"We categorically deny provocative information of the other
side. The Armenian Defence Ministry continues to disseminate
information that has no real basis in order to cover up
arbitrariness in the army," the report stressed.
