Information Disseminated By Armenian Defence Ministry Is Completely False


11/18/2023 3:10:43 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry has reported that the information disseminated by the Ministry of Defence of Armenia about the alleged opening of fire by units of the Azerbaijani army at 09:50 on November 18 at the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of Deval district and as a result of the information about the wounding of a serviceman is completely false, Azernews reports.

"We categorically deny provocative information of the other side. The Armenian Defence Ministry continues to disseminate information that has no real basis in order to cover up arbitrariness in the army," the report stressed.

