Western Azerbaijan Community Comments On Armenian PM's Speech At OSCE

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Western Azerbaijan Community commented on Armenian Prime
Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech at the OSCE Parliamentary
Assembly meeting held in Iravan, in which he once again slandered
Azerbaijan, distorting the essence of the activities of the Western
Azerbaijan Community, Azernews reports.
The Community's statement reads:
"We remind Pashinyan, who notes that Azerbaijan, calling Armenia
Western Azerbaijan, is preparing for military aggression against
this country, that this is the same Armenia and the same government
of N. Pashinyan, who for 30 years kept the territories of
Azerbaijan under occupation, boasted about it and in 2019 in
Khankandi thundered to the world that " Garabagh is Armenia, and
that's it," and later made a statement that "Armenia has never made
territorial claims against Azerbaijan."
As for the expression " Western Azerbaijan", we note that it is
a term derived from historical and geographical realities, and its
use by our community is based on the right to self-identification
recognised by international human rights conventions.
Let N. Pashinyan, who objects to this expression, explain why,
according to his logic, to say "Artsakh", "Nagorno-Karabakh" is not
a threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of
Azerbaijan, and to use the expression "Western Azerbaijan" means an
encroachment on the sovereignty of Armenia!
We emphasise once again that the Western Azerbaijani Community
has no territorial claims against Armenia and that peace and
reconciliation can be achieved not by N. Pashinyan's speeches and
creating a false image of a "democrat" for the sake of red words,
but by sincere steps. In this regard, we expect the Pashinyan
government to recognize the right of Azerbaijanis to return to
their ancestral lands in Armenia and to engage in dialogue with the
community in order to achieve historical reconciliation with
Western Azerbaijanis".
