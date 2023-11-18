Western Azerbaijan Community Comments On Armenian PM's Speech At OSCE

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Western Azerbaijan Community commented on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's speech at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly meeting held in Iravan, in which he once again slandered Azerbaijan, distorting the essence of the activities of the Western Azerbaijan Community, Azernews reports.

The Community's statement reads:

"We remind Pashinyan, who notes that Azerbaijan, calling Armenia Western Azerbaijan, is preparing for military aggression against this country, that this is the same Armenia and the same government of N. Pashinyan, who for 30 years kept the territories of Azerbaijan under occupation, boasted about it and in 2019 in Khankandi thundered to the world that " Garabagh is Armenia, and that's it," and later made a statement that "Armenia has never made territorial claims against Azerbaijan."

As for the expression " Western Azerbaijan", we note that it is a term derived from historical and geographical realities, and its use by our community is based on the right to self-identification recognised by international human rights conventions.

Let N. Pashinyan, who objects to this expression, explain why, according to his logic, to say "Artsakh", "Nagorno-Karabakh" is not a threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and to use the expression "Western Azerbaijan" means an encroachment on the sovereignty of Armenia!

We emphasise once again that the Western Azerbaijani Community has no territorial claims against Armenia and that peace and reconciliation can be achieved not by N. Pashinyan's speeches and creating a false image of a "democrat" for the sake of red words, but by sincere steps. In this regard, we expect the Pashinyan government to recognize the right of Azerbaijanis to return to their ancestral lands in Armenia and to engage in dialogue with the community in order to achieve historical reconciliation with Western Azerbaijanis".