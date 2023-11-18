Ukrainian Forces Continue Combat Work On Eastern Bank Of Dnipro In Kherson Region Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their combat work on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

Nataliia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of Ukraine's Operational Command South, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The left bank [of the Dnipro River] in the Kherson Region is a complex part of our zone of responsibility. And work there is, of course, ongoing. Combat work is ongoing. But not everything cannot be made public, even under the conditions that we have already been able to make some part public. There is a big difference between the terms 'have entrenched themselves' and 'are entrenching themselves.' We continue the combat work, and the marine units work powerfully. Using all available forces and assets, we are trying to fulfill the main task - to push back the enemy units as far as possible in order to make life easier, first of all, on the right bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region," Humeniuk said.

She noted that the enemy was trying to compensate for this by using tactical aircraft. According to her, the enemy is adding unmanned attacks to tactical aircraft.

"Today's nighttime activity of Shahed drones and the activity of FPV drones in our sector is quite high," Humeniuk added.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said earlier that in the Kherson region, Ukraine's defense forces had established themselves on several bridgeheads on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River and continued to hold the achieved lines.

Photo: RBC-Ukraine