UNICEF Delivers Nearly 29,000 Laptops To Ukrainian Schoolchildren

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By November 2023, UNICEF has delivered nearly 29,000 laptops to support middle and high school students to access educational programs across ten Ukrainian regions, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

That's according to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Our task is to provide children with learning devices in places where in-person learning is currently impossible due to proximity to the front lines or the lack of shelter in schools. For them, a gadget is not only about access to education but also about communicating with their peers and the opportunity to receive support from teachers. I am grateful to our partners for all the assistance provided to Ukrainian children. This is a valuable investment in a sustainable future," said Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

These devices are provided temporarily to displaced children, children with disabilities, children from low-income families, or children deprived of parental care, as well as children with other vulnerabilities.

The distribution has involved schoolchildren in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. UNICEF, in collaboration with local education authorities, allocates the laptops to educational institutions, ensuring they reach students in need.

The procurement and delivery of these laptops was made possible by support from the European Union, the governments of Germany, Finland, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, as well as the Breakthrough Prize Foundation's initiative "Tech for Refugees."

The ministry recalled that some 20,000 devices purchased last spring by UNICEF, with funds from the European Union and the Republic of Korea, are already in use, including 10,000 tablets for primary school students and 10,000 laptops for middle and high school children.

In the next three months, another almost 40,000 devices will be delivered to frontline regions in line with the priorities outlined by the Ministry of Education and Science.

Photos: Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine