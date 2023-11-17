Arizona Biotech Advances Multiple Cell Therapies

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Roth MKM has a US$30 price target on this biotech company based on progress across its regenerative medicine pipeline, including upcoming Phase 1/2 data.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ:NASDAQ) provided clinical and operational updates across its pipeline of cell-based therapies, noted Roth MKM analyst Dr. Jonathan Aschoff in a November 15 research report.

Aschoff reiterated a Buy rating and US$30 price target on Creative Medical.

Multiple Clinical Programs Progressing

Creative Medical is advancing Phase 1/2 trials of CELZ-201-DDT for chronic lower back pain and CELZ-201 for type 1 diabetes. The company also reported positive one-year data for CELZ-001 in type 2 diabetes.

According to Aschoff, CELZ-201-DDT showed over 90% pain reduction and 80% narcotics reduction in a pilot study, supporting the upcoming Phase 1/2 trial. Enrollment is underway for the CELZ-201 type 1 diabetes study.

The analyst sees Creative Medical's ImmCelz platform, which activates a patient's own cells, as a key value driver. The company made progress optimizing ImmCelz and expects to enter the clinic for autoimmune disorders.

Funded Through 2024 with Over US$12 Million Cash

Creative Medical maintained a strong cash position of US$12 million at the end of Q3 2023, providing a runway through 2024 based on the analyst's estimates.

Significant Upside from Regenerative Medicine Pipeline

Roth Capital's US$30 price target on Creative Medical implies over 600% upside potential for the stock. The firm's valuation is based on a discounted cash flow analysis of projected revenues from the company's pipeline candidates.

In summary, the analyst sees Creative Medical's progress across multiple cell therapy programs, combined with its cash balance, as positioning the company for upside as data catalysts approach.