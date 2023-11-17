Amir Receives Phone Calls From US President, Bahraini King

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received Friday a phone call from his brother King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifah of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the phone call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to discussing regional and international developments of common concern, especially current developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

His Highness the Amir also received a phone call from US President Joe Biden.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. They also discussed the strategic relations between the two countries and means of boosting and developing them, in addition to regional and international developments.

MENAFN17112023000067011011ID1107449087