Scores Of Palestinians Martyred By Israeli Occupation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Scores of civilians were killed and others injured Friday in the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a house in the al-Qasaseeb neighborhood, in the northern Gaza Strip, killing three sisters civilians and injuring other members of the family, the Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

Israeli warplanes also bombed the al-Falah school belonging to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), in the Zeitoun neighborhood to the south of Gaza City, which shelters displaced people, killing and wounding many civilians.

In the meantime, the Indonesian hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, in the north, announced that since the early hours of this morning, the bodies of 120 civilians have been brought to the hospital from the provinces of Gaza and the North Gaza.

The occupation also launched intensive raids on the Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City, and the vicinity of the Sheikh Zayed residential towers in the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia, killing and injuring a number of people.

Eyewitnesses reported that dozens of bodies are still scattered on the ground in the Sabra neighborhood as rescue and ambulance crews face difficulty in reaching the area to evacuate the casualties.

Israeli airstrikes also bombed the al-Baraka area in the city of Deir al-Balah, in the central Strip.

In the meantime, the Israeli occupation forces continued their siege of Al-Shifa Medical Complex and its raids into its departments and wards, amidst fuel shortages, power cuts, and shortages of medical supplies, food, and safe drinking water.

Twenty-four patients and injured have died in the past two days at Al Shifa Hospital as a result of the power cut and failure to perform surgical operations after life-saving and medical equipment stopped working.

Forces further prevented the access of the medical staff to the Central Pharmacy in the medical complex.

The number of people killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on October 7 has risen to more than 12,000, including 5,000 children and 3,300 women, while the number of wounded has exceeded 30,000; 75 percent of whom are children and women.

The number of missing has also risen to more than 3,750 citizens, including 1,800 children who are still under the rubble. (end)

mmj









