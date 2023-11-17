Nine Houses Damaged As Russians Shell Dnipropetrovsk Region's Nikopol District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have opened fire on the Dnipropetrovsk region's Nikopol district five times over the past day, causing damage to detached houses, power transmission lines and a gas pipeline.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The enemy has attacked the Nikopol district five times over the past day. About 50 projectiles hit the regional center and the Marhanets community,” Lysak wrote.
In his words, nine detached houses were damaged, as well as three garages and a car. One household building was destroyed and another one seriously hit.
Russian projectiles also damaged two power transmission lines and a gas pipeline
Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.
Photo: Serhii Lysak
