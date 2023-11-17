EUR/USD Forecast: Looking For Its Next Move

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The EUR/USD displayed a fair amount of noise and confusion in Thursday's trading session, leaving market participants grappling with uncertainty.

In light of recent events, it's becoming increasingly evident that indecision prevails in the market. The abrupt surge in the aftermath of cooling inflation numbers in the United States has prompted traders and economists to raise questions about the looming potential of recession.

Indeed, the European Union finds itself teetering on the brink of an economic downturn, a situation that inevitably casts a shadow over the euro's prospects. If the United States follows suit and enters a recession, it would trigger a surge in demand for US dollars, as investors flock to safety.

Beneath the surface of this market's turbulence, the 200-day Exponential Moving Average acts as a critical support level, situated around the 1.0750 mark. This level can be considered the current "floor" in the market. However, should the market breach the recent candlestick patterns of the past few days, a fall toward this pivotal level could ignite a more significant battle.

On the flip side, a breakthrough above the 1.09 level, confirmed with a daily close, would likely set the stage for a rally towards the 1.10 level, and potentially even higher. Such a move could signify a resumption of potential trend change Market is Facing Uncertainty

While the market experienced a surge in upward momentum following the release of inflation data in the United States, the lingering question centers around the appetite for risk. Consequently, the US dollar remains a contender in the currency arena, albeit not entirely relegated to obscurity. The next few days promise to bring forth a pivotal decision point for market participants. The trajectory of bond yields will undeniably play a pivotal role in charting the course forward. The enduring correlation between bond yields and currency movements persists. As US yields climb, the allure of the US dollar grows, and vice versa. Meanwhile, in the European Union, bond markets are starting to factor in the specter of recession, adding another layer to the market's complexities.

Ultimately, the euro market remains ensnared in a web of uncertainty and confusion, with the specter of recession looming large. Key support and resistance levels, such as the 200-Day EMA and the 1.09 level, hold the key to the market's next moves. Additionally, the correlations between economic data, risk sentiment, and bond yields will continue to shape the euro's trajectory in the days ahead.

