FM To Take Part In 19Th Edition Of Manama Dialogue

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi will take part in the 19th edition of the Manama Dialogue.Safadi will speak tomorrow in a panel session entitled "War, Diplomacy, and De-escalation."During the Bahrain-hosted conference, which is organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), Safadi will meet a number of his counterparts as well as senior officials participating in the event.