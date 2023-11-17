FM To Take Part In 19Th Edition Of Manama Dialogue

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi will take part in the 19th edition of the Manama Dialogue.
Safadi will speak tomorrow in a panel session entitled "War, Diplomacy, and De-escalation."
During the Bahrain-hosted conference, which is organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), Safadi will meet a number of his counterparts as well as senior officials participating in the event.
