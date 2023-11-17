Azerbaijan's Green Energy Projects With Int'l Companies Reach Capacity Of More Than 28 GW

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

Developing Azerbaijan is smoothly transitioning to renewable energy sources, which are ready to replace the energy sources of the 3rd industrial revolution with the newly arrived 4th industrial revolution. After the liberation of the lands from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan is determined to build and receive new power and strength from hydroelectric power plants, windmills, and solar panels both on land and water.







By selecting the right components for favorable interaction with the energy given by nature, it is possible to get many times more energy with less effort. The main advantage of new technologies in achieving sustainable development according to the UN plan until 2030, new technologies and their fusion with man. When constructing new plants, it is necessary to consider all processes under a magnifying glass in order not to have a detrimental impact on the environment and, consequently, on people.

Among the list of erected and constructed green energy power plants in Azerbaijan, the technical potential of renewable energy sources is 135 GW on land and 157 GW at sea. According to information received on request by AZERNEWS from AREA (Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy), the economic potential of renewable energy sources (RES) is estimated at 27 GW, including 3,000 MW for wind power, 23,000 MW for solar power, 380 MW for bioenergy, and 520 MW for small hydropower potential.

The expansion of the use of renewable energy sources was put forward by President Ilham Aliyev as a priority task and the goal of increasing the share of electricity in the installed capacity to 30 percent by 2030 has been set.







"Many measures are being taken in this direction. The clean environment and "green growth" of the country are defined as one of the five national priorities of Azerbaijan until 2030. Measures are being implemented to turn Garabagh and East Zangazur into a green energy zone and to create a 'net zero emissions' zone here.

Climate finance, which is the foundation of the transition to a low-carbon, sustainable future, plays an important role in the implementation of the green development program. By investing in renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and climate-adapted agriculture, Azerbaijan can not only reduce the negative impacts of climate change but also contribute to economic stability and job creation," it was said in the report of the agency

According to it, Azerbaijan has signed agreements with international energy companies on green energy projects with a capacity of more than 28 GW.

"On 26 October this year, with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, the region's largest solar power plant-HPP Garadagh-was put into operation. Garadagh HPP with a capacity of 230 MW was built at the expense of a $262 million investment by Masdar Company from the UAE and is the first station in Azerbaijan built at the expense of foreign investment. The station will produce 500 million kWh of green energy per year, which will meet the electricity needs of 110,000 homes." the agency added.







Over the past 17 years, Azerbaijan's economy has more than tripled on the basis of dynamic development, a strong socio-economic infrastructure has been created, and the poverty rate has been significantly reduced against the background of positive demographic growth. Existing financial opportunities have reached a historical peak, thanks to which Azerbaijan has strengthened its position among the group of upper-middle-income countries.

As part of the inauguration ceremony of the Garadagh Solar Power Plant in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev, three investment agreements on green energy projects with a total capacity of 1,000 MW were signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and Masdar Company from the UAE.

The contracts cover the first phase of signed executive contracts for the assessment, development, and implementation of "megaprojects" with a capacity of 4 GW. These envisage the construction of solar power plants with a capacity of 445 MW in the Bilasuvar district, 315 MW in the bank settlement of the Neftchala district, and a 240 MW wind farm in the Absheron-Garadagh district.

"The construction of 240MW Khizi-Absheron HPP by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and 240MW Shafaq HPP by bp in Jebrail, as well as the implementation of renewable energy projects in Nakhchivan, will lead to an increase in green energy capacity."

After the liberation of its occupied territories from the enemy, Azerbaijan, despite the obstacles on the way to achieving justice, is improving in the direction of renewable energy sources and implementation of planned measures in state programs, which provide a basis for the sustainable development of the green energy sector.

It was also added in the report that the launch of large-scale green energy production and export projects in Azerbaijan is important in terms of non-oil sector development.

"The steps taken as a result of turning Garabagh, East Zangazur, and Nakhchivan into a green energy zone, creating more than 28 gigawatts of green energy as a result of Azerbaijan's co-operation with foreign investors, increase the development and export opportunities of green energy corridors."