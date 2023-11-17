Azerbaijan's Green Energy Projects With Int'l Companies Reach Capacity Of More Than 28 GW

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Developing Azerbaijan is smoothly transitioning to renewable
energy sources, which are ready to replace the energy sources of
the 3rd industrial revolution with the newly arrived 4th industrial
revolution. After the liberation of the lands from Armenian
occupation, Azerbaijan is determined to build and receive new power
and strength from hydroelectric power plants, windmills, and solar
panels both on land and water.
By selecting the right components for favorable interaction with
the energy given by nature, it is possible to get many times more
energy with less effort. The main advantage of new technologies in
achieving sustainable development according to the UN plan until
2030, new technologies and their fusion with man. When constructing
new plants, it is necessary to consider all processes under a
magnifying glass in order not to have a detrimental impact on the
environment and, consequently, on people.
Among the list of erected and constructed green energy power
plants in Azerbaijan, the technical potential of renewable energy
sources is 135 GW on land and 157 GW at sea. According to
information received on request by AZERNEWS from
AREA (Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of
Energy), the economic potential of renewable energy sources (RES)
is estimated at 27 GW, including 3,000 MW for wind power, 23,000 MW
for solar power, 380 MW for bioenergy, and 520 MW for small
hydropower potential.
The expansion of the use of renewable energy sources was put
forward by President Ilham Aliyev as a priority task and the goal
of increasing the share of electricity in the installed capacity to
30 percent by 2030 has been set.
"Many measures are being taken in this direction. The clean
environment and "green growth" of the country are defined as one of
the five national priorities of Azerbaijan until 2030. Measures are
being implemented to turn Garabagh and East Zangazur into a green
energy zone and to create a 'net zero emissions' zone here.
Climate finance, which is the foundation of the transition to a
low-carbon, sustainable future, plays an important role in the
implementation of the green development program. By investing in
renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and climate-adapted
agriculture, Azerbaijan can not only reduce the negative impacts of
climate change but also contribute to economic stability and job
creation," it was said in the report of the agency
According to it, Azerbaijan has signed agreements with
international energy companies on green energy projects with a
capacity of more than 28 GW.
"On 26 October this year, with the participation of President
Ilham Aliyev, the region's largest solar power plant-HPP
Garadagh-was put into operation. Garadagh HPP with a capacity of
230 MW was built at the expense of a $262 million investment by
Masdar Company from the UAE and is the first station in Azerbaijan
built at the expense of foreign investment. The station will
produce 500 million kWh of green energy per year, which will meet
the electricity needs of 110,000 homes." the agency added.
Over the past 17 years, Azerbaijan's economy has more than
tripled on the basis of dynamic development, a strong
socio-economic infrastructure has been created, and the poverty
rate has been significantly reduced against the background of
positive demographic growth. Existing financial opportunities have
reached a historical peak, thanks to which Azerbaijan has
strengthened its position among the group of upper-middle-income
countries.
As part of the inauguration ceremony of the Garadagh Solar Power
Plant in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev, three investment
agreements on green energy projects with a total capacity of 1,000
MW were signed between the Government of Azerbaijan and Masdar
Company from the UAE.
The contracts cover the first phase of signed executive
contracts for the assessment, development, and implementation of
"megaprojects" with a capacity of 4 GW. These envisage the
construction of solar power plants with a capacity of 445 MW in the
Bilasuvar district, 315 MW in the bank settlement of the Neftchala
district, and a 240 MW wind farm in the Absheron-Garadagh
district.
"The construction of 240MW Khizi-Absheron HPP by Saudi Arabia's
ACWA Power and 240MW Shafaq HPP by bp in Jebrail, as well as the
implementation of renewable energy projects in Nakhchivan, will
lead to an increase in green energy capacity."
After the liberation of its occupied territories from the enemy,
Azerbaijan, despite the obstacles on the way to achieving justice,
is improving in the direction of renewable energy sources and
implementation of planned measures in state programs, which provide
a basis for the sustainable development of the green energy
sector.
It was also added in the report that the launch of large-scale
green energy production and export projects in Azerbaijan is
important in terms of non-oil sector development.
"The steps taken as a result of turning Garabagh, East Zangazur,
and Nakhchivan into a green energy zone, creating more than 28
gigawatts of green energy as a result of Azerbaijan's co-operation
with foreign investors, increase the development and export
opportunities of green energy corridors."
MENAFN17112023000195011045ID1107444745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.