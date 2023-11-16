Avdiivka Holds Political Importance For Russia - British Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, Russian forces have continued attacks on the outskirts of the contested town of Avdiivka. Russia is almost certainly attempting a pincer movement to encircle the town.

“Avdiivka has been fought over for nearly a decade and holds political importance to Russia given its proximity to Donetsk,” the intelligence report reads.

Recent Russian advances in the area have likely brought the Russians close to the Ukrainian-held Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant, a sprawling industrial complex which produces coke and a variety of chemicals and occupies a key tactical position to the north of the town.

The plant dominates the main road into Avdiivka and,“if Russian forces were to secure it, resupplying the town would become increasingly difficult for Ukraine”.

However, the industrial facility provides Ukraine with a localized defensive advantage and Russian forces will probably suffer significant personnel losses if they attempt to assault the facility, according to British intelligence.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian military death toll in Ukraine as of November 16 stood at 315,620. A total of 1,330 personnel were killed in action in the past 24 hours.

As the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank noted, Ukraine's Army achieved certain territorial gains south of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region.