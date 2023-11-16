Ethiopian Airlines Appoints Ever Brite Aviation As Cargo GSSA In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

In a strategic move set to redefine the air freight landscape, Ethiopian Airlines has officially named Ever Brite Aviation as its Cargo General Sales and Services Agent (GSSA) in Qatar, effective November 15, 2023.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both entities, ushering in a robust partnership aimed at reaching new heights in the dynamic realm of air cargo.

The appointment of Ever Brite Aviation as Cargo GSSA reflects Ethiopian Airlines' unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and ensuring customer satisfaction.

By partnering with Ever Brite Aviation, Ethiopian Airlines envisions a seamless experience for customers, leveraging the unique strengths of both organizations. Ever Brite, stepping into the role of Cargo GSSA, aligns with a shared vision prioritizing efficiency, innovation, and reliability in air cargo services.

This strategic alliance is poised to elevate the standards of air freight services in Qatar. Anticipating a significant expansion of services and market reach, the collaboration underscores Ethiopian Airlines' dedication to cutting-edge solutions and customer-centric strategies.

Leveraging Ever Brite Aviation's proven industry track record and Ethiopian Airlines' global reputation for excellence, the collaboration promises a future where cargo logistics transcend functionality to become truly transformative.

As Ever Brite Aviation assumes the role of Cargo GSSA for Ethiopian Airlines in Qatar, the future looks promising. Both entities express eagerness to embark on this journey together, foreseeing not only business growth but also a positive transformation of the overall air cargo experience within the Qatari freight industry.