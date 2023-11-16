Moscow's Indifference To Syria Bombing Israel

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Repercussions from Hamas' October 7 attack continue to reverberate beyond Israel's borders. In Syria, skirmishes between Iranian-backed militias, Israeli forces, and American troops are complicating

efforts to contain the fighting .

But as diplomats from

Doha

to

Downing Street

race to prevent a wider war, Russia, a key Syrian ally, has been conspicuously quiet. For Moscow, chaos may be a means to an end.



After decades of relative calm, fighting along Syria's southern border with Israel has returned. Initial clashes involved the

exchange of mortar fire , but tensions escalated significantly on November 10, when an armed drone reportedly flew more than 400 kilometers from southern Syria across Jordan to

hit an Israeli school

in the city of Eilat.



In response, Israel targeted not only the

perpetrators of the attack

– without naming them – but also

two Syrian airports

believed to serve as transit hubs for weapons to Iranian-backed militias throughout the region.

While concerns are mounting that these escalations could turn Syria into a new front in the Israel-Hamas war, Moscow's attempts to defuse the situation carry little clout, experts say.

