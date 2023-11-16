Moscow's Indifference To Syria Bombing Israel

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Repercussions from Hamas' October 7 attack continue to reverberate beyond Israel's borders. In Syria, skirmishes between Iranian-backed militias, Israeli forces, and American troops are complicating
efforts to contain the fighting .
But as diplomats from
Doha
to
Downing Street
race to prevent a wider war, Russia, a key Syrian ally, has been conspicuously quiet. For Moscow, chaos may be a means to an end.
After decades of relative calm, fighting along Syria's southern border with Israel has returned. Initial clashes involved the
exchange of mortar fire , but tensions escalated significantly on November 10, when an armed drone reportedly flew more than 400 kilometers from southern Syria across Jordan to
hit an Israeli school
in the city of Eilat.
In response, Israel targeted not only the
perpetrators of the attack
– without naming them – but also
two Syrian airports
believed to serve as transit hubs for weapons to Iranian-backed militias throughout the region.
While concerns are mounting that these escalations could turn Syria into a new front in the Israel-Hamas war, Moscow's attempts to defuse the situation carry little clout, experts say.
