UN Envoy, Yemeni Officials Meet To Discuss Peace Efforts In War-Torn Yemen

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ADEN, Yemen, Nov 16 (NNN-SABA) – The United Nations (UN) Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, concluded yesterday, a visit to Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, where he met with Yemeni and Saudi officials, to discuss efforts towards political settlement of Yemen's civil conflict.

In a brief press statement, the UN envoy said, he had held talks with Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, and other senior Yemeni officials in Riyadh.

He said, their discussions focused on ending the conflict through inclusive intra-Yemeni political consultations, and improving deteriorating humanitarian conditions across the Arab country.

When meeting with Yemeni Foreign Minister, Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, and Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Mohamed Al Jaber, the three sides agreed on the importance of maintaining constructive engagement between conflicting parties, to reach an inclusive political settlement, according to the statement.

The UN-led talks came, as Yemen's civil war continues to fuel the world's worst humanitarian crisis, pushing the country to the brink of famine and economic collapse.

Grundberg's visit comes amid renewed efforts to broker a nationwide cease-fire, and eventually reach a political solution, after years of fighting that has caused widespread suffering among civilians in Yemen.– NNN-SABA