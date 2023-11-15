Yermak Meets With U.S. State Department Sanctions Coordinator, Deputy Assistant Secretary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met in Washington with Sanctions Coordinator at the U.S. Department of State James O'Brien and Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Chris Smith.

“In Washington, DC, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, as part of the Ukrainian delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko, met with Sanctions Coordinator at the U.S. Department of State, Ambassador James O'Brien and Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Chris Smith,” the press service of the

President's Offic e reported.

According to the President's Office, the Ukrainian side noted successful negotiations during the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors in Malta on the implementation of the Peace Formula. At the same time, the importance of involving the countries of the Global South in upholding the Peace Formula was emphasized.

U.S. believes in Ukraine's victory, to continue support -

The interlocutors also noted the successful efforts of Ukraine and its partners to increase the capacity of export corridors and further develop free navigation in the Black Sea.

As winter approaches and the threat of increased missile terror from Russia grows, representatives of the Ukrainian delegation informed the American side about priority investment projects in the energy sector and emphasized the importance of introducing investment insurance.

The participants of the meeting noted the need to step up joint sanctions pressure on Russia with the European Union and to monitor compliance with the sanctions restrictions already in place, in particular, to maintain the price cap on Russian oil.

They also discussed the confiscation of Russia's sovereign assets to use them for reconstruction in Ukraine.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and agreed on the importance of preventing further escalation of the conflict caused by the actions of Russia, which is responsible for the war in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Andriy Yermak in Washington discussed the priority needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces and the issue of sanctions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.