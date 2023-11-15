Diplomats Urge More Awareness On Fight Against Climate Change

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- A number of international diplomats on Wednesday called for more "awareness" on the global fight against climate change, ahead of the UN climate summit COP28 in Dubai later this month.

As the UN gathering draws near, it is imperative to "shine light" on one of the world's most pressing matters, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister Dr. Mubarak Al-Hajeri told a local seminar to discuss the significance of COP28.

On countries that lag behind in efforts to fight climate change, the Kuwaiti diplomat said these nations should face sanctions for their "lack of commitment," citing the matter as "collective obligation" given the enormity of the challenge.

Addressing the gathering, the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Nayadi, whose country will host the UN climate summit on November 30, said the purpose of COP28 is to prop up efforts to fight the perils of climate change.

On the global fight against climate change, the United Nations Human Settlements Programme office chief in the Gulf Arab region Dr. Amira Al-Hassan said the matter will grow in significance as the years go by, pointing out that no country will be spared by the effects of climate change.

The UN climate summit COP28 will bring together world leaders and global bodies to discuss the fight against climate change, focusing on more international cooperation to address the matter. (end)

