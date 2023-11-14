SQU Award For Culture, Literature, Arts Announced Winners

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Muscat - Asdaf News:\r\n\r\nThe 10th Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts, and Literature winners were named Wednesday, by the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science.\r\n\r\nThis year, Arabs were primarily given the honour in the media and communication studies sectors, as well as in the roles of novelists and film directors.\r\n\r\nThe prize set for media and communication studies (Culture branch) went to Dr. Abdullah Khamis Al Kindi, and the prize set for literature went to Algerian novelist Waciny Laredj. In the category of film directing (Arts branch), the prize was not given.\r\nHabib Mohammed Al Riyami, Head of the Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science, said during a press conference that 171 people contested the award, among them 30 candidates presented their entries in the field of media and communication studies, 25 candidates in the field of film directing and 116 candidates in the field of novels.
MENAFN14112023007116015312ID1107421981
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.