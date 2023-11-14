SQU Award For Culture, Literature, Arts Announced Winners

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Muscat - Asdaf News:\r

\r

The 10th Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts, and Literature winners were named Wednesday, by the Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science.\r

\r

This year, Arabs were primarily given the honour in the media and communication studies sectors, as well as in the roles of novelists and film directors.\r

\r

The prize set for media and communication studies (Culture branch) went to Dr. Abdullah Khamis Al Kindi, and the prize set for literature went to Algerian novelist Waciny Laredj. In the category of film directing (Arts branch), the prize was not given.\r

Habib Mohammed Al Riyami, Head of the Sultan Qaboos Higher Center for Culture and Science, said during a press conference that 171 people contested the award, among them 30 candidates presented their entries in the field of media and communication studies, 25 candidates in the field of film directing and 116 candidates in the field of novels.

MENAFN14112023007116015312ID1107421981