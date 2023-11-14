Ithra Participates In Sharjah International Library Conference

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Sharjah - Asdaf News:\r

\r

\"The library as a sustainable and creative source, the Ithra Library as a model\" cultural session was held by (Ithra), the Diamond Sponsor of Sharjah International Library Conference.\r

\r

Session speakers were Nadine Achkar, MEA Country Manager II of Global Libraries & Education at Overdrive, Ali Al-Saadi, Library Systems & Technical Services Specialist at the centre, and Tariq Khawaji, Cultural Consultant at Ithra. Together, in front of a passionate audience of librarians from around the region and beyond, they presented Ithra and exchanged digital knowledge and skills on significant subjects pertaining to the library industry.\r

\r

\r

An international model\r

Ali Al-Saadi started the session by highlighting the early developmental stages of the Ithra Library, how it grew over the past five years to become a library that is competitive worldwide in terms of design and integration of technologies; made evident in its nomination for IFLA\u2019s Public Library of the Year Award in 2022.\r

\r

\u201cSince the start of 2023, the Ithra Library has had over 600,000 visitors and 37,000 readers. So far it has successfully conducted 88 reading clubs, 80 programs, and around 600 cultural sessions,\u201d says Al-Saadi. \u201cThe Ithra Library\u2019s programs stopped being exclusive to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Some of its initiatives now take place in at least seven Arab and international cities.\r

\r

The Ithra Library also produces publications of its own, some of which have been translated into many different languages.\u201d\r

\r

Full digitalization\r

\u201cRFID technology is used at the Ithra Library to make the process of borrowing and returning books easier for readers. Smart screens dispersed around the library enable readers to easily scan books and find detailed information on their chosen book, as well as screens that help them locate the books they\u2019re looking for,\u201d he says.\r

\r

Al-Saadi also noted the sustainable practices that the Ithra Library diligently applies. \u201cWhether it\u2019s waste management, recycling initiatives or cans for plastic, paper, and food, the Ithra Library applies sustainable environmental practices across its four levels,\u201d he adds.\r

\r

\u00a0Youth potential\r

The discussion that followed was presented by Tariq Khawaji, who highlighted the crucial role of libraries in enriching the intellect and creativity of youth. The Ithra Library, he says, offers many creative and cultural programs and initiatives especially tailored to fulfill the needs of all young age groups.\r

\r

Khawaji pointed to the iRead competition as an example, which is a reading competition that started ten years ago as a program available only to people in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. It has developed over the years to become a regional competition open to all Arab countries. The competition is one of many tracks under the Ithra Reading Program (iRead). Others include Kutubiya for exchanging books, iRead Marathon which plants trees as a reward for reading, and iRead Talks that bring together intellectuals, writers and culture lovers in Arab countries as well as Saudi Arabia to discuss books and reading.\r

\r

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) participated in Sharjah International Book Fair for the first time in 2023, as a Diamond Sponsor of SILC taking place at SIBF during November 7-9, an exhibitor in the book fair, and a participant in its Cultural Program.

MENAFN14112023007116015312ID1107421980