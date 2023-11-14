Moscow court imposes fine of USD164,200 on Google

(MENAFN) In the latest development of ongoing tensions between Russia and major tech companies, a Moscow court has imposed a fine of 15 million rubles (approximately USD164,200) on Google. The fine is a result of Google's failure to comply with Russian data localization laws, specifically the requirement to store personal data of Russian users within the country. This marks the third fine on Google for the same charges, following penalties imposed in August 2021 and June 2022.



The Russian law mandates foreign entities to localize the personal data of their Russian users, and Google's repeated refusal to adhere to this regulation has led to financial consequences. Additionally, in August of this year, Google faced another fine of 3 million rubles (about USD32,800) for its failure to delete allegedly false information related to the conflict in Ukraine.



However, the efficacy of these fines is limited, as Google's operations in Russia were effectively shut down last year when Moscow deployed troops into Ukraine. The company claimed to have filed for bankruptcy in Russia after authorities seized its bank account, rendering it unable to pay staff and suppliers.



Notably, Russia has also fined other tech giants, including Apple and the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts Wikipedia. The fines on these companies are part of broader measures by Russian authorities to control information and curb criticism related to the military campaign in Ukraine, which began in February 2022.



The environment of increased restrictions has resulted in severe consequences for critics and activists. Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza received a 25-year prison sentence for alleged treason linked to speeches against Russia's actions in Ukraine. Additionally, artist and musician Sasha Skochilenko from St. Petersburg is currently on trial for charges of spreading false information about the military. Prosecutors have requested an eight-year prison sentence for her, highlighting the broader crackdown on dissent and criticism within Russia.

