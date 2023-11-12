Applications For Stars Of Science Open

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's (QF) edutainment show Stars of Science - which drives scientific innovation and entrepreneurship among Arab youth - announced that applications for its upcoming season 16 are open. It has invited aspiring Arab innovators to apply for an opportunity to join the show and transform their innovative ideas into tangible solutions.

Claiming the title of Top Arab Innovator in season 15 was robotics engineer Mohammed Abbas Albumijdad from Saudi Arabia. He created a crawler robot for vertical surfaces, named 'Wall-Bot'.

Since its inception in 2009, Stars of Science has generated an extensive network of local and international partnerships.

Recognising the importance of fostering the next generation of Arab innovators through global collaborations and mentorships, Stars of Science organised a trip to Hong Kong for the three finalists of season 15, taking them to the heart of technological advancement at Cyberport and the Hong Kong Science Park. There, they got the opportunity to engage and forge connections with rising tech enterprises and build active synergies that will drive forward the future of technology and innovation.

Comprising 168 members from 18 Arab countries, the Stars of Science alumni community underscores the region's potential for scientific excellence and innovation.

Applications for Stars of Science season 16 can be submitted by Friday, December 1, via starsofscience.