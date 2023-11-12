Palestinian Martyred In Northern Nablus

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) One Palestinian was martyred in northern Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Sunday.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), Muntaser Amin Said, 34, who was a freed prisoner succumbed to his wounds sustained by the Israeli occupation gunfire in the village of Burqa, north of Nablus.

Large forces from the Israeli occupation army had stormed the village and raided several houses.

Different parts of the occupied Jerusalem and West Bank are subjected to daily arrests and incursions by the Israeli occupation forces who often clash with the Palestinians and fire live and rubber bullets and poisonous gas bombs. The pace of the occupation's assaults increased in conjunction with the unprecedent brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, which left thousands martyred and injured, mostly children and women. (QNA)

MENAFN12112023000067011011ID1107412772