Ukraine's General Staff Reports 80 Combat Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy has launched a missile strike, 63 air strikes and 64 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas over the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a morning update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Some 80 combat clashes took place at the front over the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy launched a missile strike, 63 air strikes and 64 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks led to civilian casualties. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the post said.

Russian occupiers launched another missile attack on Ukraine overnight, using two Kh-59 guided aerial missiles and an Iskander-M ballistic missile. A Kh-59 missile was destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. Information about the consequences of the terrorist attack is being clarified.

Russian forces launched air strikes on Chuikivka in the Sumy region, Kyslivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kopanky and Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, Serebrianske Forestry and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Siversk, Spirne, Terny, Novobakhmutivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Lastochkyne, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske and Shakhtarske in the Donetsk region, Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region,

and Tiahynka in the Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducing active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka and Nadiia in the Luhansk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy, supported by aircraft, carried out unsuccessful assaults in the Serebrianske Forestry area in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten enemy attacks near Khromove, Andriivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. Ukraine's defense forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflicting losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy, using aircraft, still attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground and inflict significant losses on the enemy. The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions outside Avdiivka, Sieverne, Tonenke and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces repelled 18 attacks.

In the Marinka sector, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 enemy attacks there.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the occupiers, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, and Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces and depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are engaged in counter-battery warfare, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft launched ten strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the Ukrainian rocket forces hit two artillery pieces, eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and two enemy air defense systems.