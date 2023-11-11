Gaza's Main Hospital Out Of Service As Fuel Runs Out: Palestinian Official

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 12 (NNN-WAFA) – Dozens of newborns were at risk of dying, as the electricity powering the incubators at Gaza's largest Al Shifa hospital was cut off, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry, yesterday.

Two babies have died, while 37 other premature infants were at real risk, Physicians for Human Rights-Israel warned in a statement yesterday, citing doctors at the hospital.

The medical complex has been out of service as a result of fuel shortage and Israeli attacks, confirmed Ashraf a-Qedra, spokesperson of the Health Ministry in Gaza.

“All the sections and departments in Al Shifa medical complex have been totally shut down, as a result of the running out of fuel, as well as, the Israeli attacks,” a-Qedra said, in a press statement.

He warned that“we may witness an increase in the deaths among the patients, mainly children and those in serious health conditions.”

Earlier in the day, the hospital director, Mohammed Abu Selmeia, said, an Israeli airstrike also destroyed the main oxygen supply line of the hospital, posing a threat to the lives of the wounded and patients inside.

Abu Selmeia noted that, in addition, Israeli drones are targeting anyone at the medical complex, rendering doctors unable to provide medical services.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Doctors Without Borders, or Médecins Sans Frontières, said,“The attacks against Al Shifa hospital have dramatically intensified. Our staff at the hospital have reported a catastrophic situation inside.”

Also yesterday, Palestinian security sources said, the Israeli army has besieged the Al Shifa hospital amid heavy clashes with Palestinian militants in the territory.

Local eyewitnesses said, they heard massive explosions during the night before, from violent armed clashes between Israeli armed forces and militants of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, in several areas of Gaza City, especially in the vicinity of the Al Shifa hospital.

Explaining the hospital's situation in a video statement on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) denied shooting and siege on the hospital.

In the statement, IDF's Head of the Coordination and Liaison Administration for Gaza, Moshe Tetro, acknowledged that“there are clashes between IDF troops and Hamas around the hospital,” but said“everyone who wants to leave can do so.”

Established in 1946, the medical complex is the largest health institution in the Gaza Strip. It includes three specialised hospitals and employs 25 percent of hospital workers across the strip.– NNN-WAFA

