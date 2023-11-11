Ukraine's Defense Forces Repel 59 Enemy Attacks General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 59 Russian attacks in Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka and Shakhtarske sectors of the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to the General Staff, 71 combat clashes took place. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the Russian troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

Throughout the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 10 strikes on the areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated

Ukraine's air defense forces and means destroyed one S-400 anti-aircraft guided missile.

Units of the missile forces hit two enemy artillery pieces, six manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, and two air defense systems.

The Russian army launched 1 missile attack and 41 airstrikes, carried out 44 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. Damage was caused to private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure. Civilian casualties were reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces have intensified combat operations in the Avdiivka sector. In addition to infantry, they deploy a significant number of armored vehicles.