Russia Is Spreading 'Disinformation' About The Situation In The Middle East: Microsoft President Brad Smith

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Russia has been spreading \"disinformation\" about the situation in the Middle East, the president of Microsoft said Saturday, as tensions soar in the region due to the Israel-Hamas war an international peace forum in Paris, Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith addressed the role of the US tech giant in promoting peace. He mentioned that Microsoft and its counterparts are actively combating disinformation, specifically through the utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as per the report, Smith conveyed that Microsoft and other companies are accomplishing this task \"by developing technological tools that aid in identifying manipulated, modified, and altered content,\" as translated into French by radio France Inter.\"We are getting very good at identifying a Russian campaign, like when they tried to tell people not to get the Covid vaccine. Or today, when we see Russian disinformation in the Middle East,\" said Smith mentioned that technology platforms confronting this type of disinformation have three options: to take no action, delete the content, or re-label it and indicate that the content has been modified. \"There is no societal consensus about what companies should do,\" Smith added per the agency, the Paris Peace Forum commenced amid escalating conflicts worldwide, with the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip ongoing for over a month. Following Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7, during which Israel reports 1,200 casualties and 239 people taken hostage, Israel has sustained relentless bombardments on Gaza and deployed ground troops to the health ministry in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, over 11,000 people, including many children, have been reported killed in the Palestinian territory an interview with the BBC on the sidelines of the peace forum on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the Hamas attacks. However, he urged Israel to cease its bombing of civilians in Gaza, stating that there was \"no justification\" for the actions, and the resulting casualties were fostering \"resentment.\"(With inputs from AFP)

MENAFN11112023007365015876ID1107411456