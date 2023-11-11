Terrorists Target Police Van In Tank, SHO Killed, Two Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident, terrorists targeted a police van in the Kari Shah Noor area of Tank, resulting in the death of SHO Abdul Ali Khan, while Constable Riaz and Ikram sustained injuries.
This marks a grim episode as SHO Abdul Ali Khan had faced previous assassination attempts. The brother of the late SHO, Constable Usman Ghani, had also sacrificed his life earlier in a similar attack in Gomal by unidentified assailants.
Also Read: Mass Repatriation of Illegal Foreigners: 577 Families Return to Afghanistan via Torkham
The police have dispatched a significant force to the scene, and an ongoing exchange of fire between law enforcement and the attackers is reported. The body of SHO Abdul Ali Khan awaits transfer to the hospital.
MENAFN11112023000189011041ID1107410751
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.