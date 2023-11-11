Russia Keeps Three Warships Off Crimea Coast - Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of November 11, Russia has three warships deployed in the Black Sea with no Kalibr cruise missile carriers among them.
That's according to Ukraine's Naval Forces , Ukrinform reports.
There is also an enemy warship on combat duty in the Sea of Azov, and another one – in the Mediterranean Sea. Neither of them carries Kalibr missiles. Read also:
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, says in Russia is experiencing in Crimea the failures as it has never seen before, including those related to the Ukrainian strikes on Black Sea Fleet's assets.
In the latest sea drone attack, Ukraine effectively sank
two
Russian vessels : the Akula- and Serna-class landing craft.
