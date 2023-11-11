UN Official Calls On Lebanon, Israel To Adhere To Int'l Humanitarian Law In Military Operations

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A senior UN official on Friday called on Lebanon and Israel to strictly adhere to international humanitarian law and refrain from killing civilians throughout their military operations on the Lebanese southern border.

“Civilians - including humanitarian and medical workers - must be protected wherever they are. Civilian objects - including homes, farms, and hospitals - must be protected,” UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon Imran Riza said in a statement.

“We have recently witnessed alarming attacks killing and injuring civilians in South Lebanon, including women, children, and media personnel. Significant damage has also been inflicted upon private property, public infrastructure, and agricultural land, forcing over 25,000 people to be displaced,” the statement said.

“Any further suffering of the civilian population must be avoided,” he said, reiterating the United Nations' steadfast commitment to staying and continuing to provide relief and protection to civilians in need wherever they are.

The Lebanon-Israel border witnessed increased tension for nearly five weeks after Lebanese armed group Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Shebaa Farms on Oct. 8 in support of the Hamas attacks on Israel the previous day, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery toward several areas in southeastern Lebanon. ■

