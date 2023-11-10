Turkish Company Investing $250 Million For Construction Of Power Plant In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 9, a ceremony was held to sign an investment
agreement between the Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade
Laziz Kudratov and the Chairman of the Board of AKSA Enerji Cemil
Kazanci, Azernews reports, citing Kun,uz News
Agency.
According to the document, AKSA Enerji will invest $250 million
in the construction of a 400 MW gas piston power plant in the
Nishan district (Kashkadarya region), which will operate on a PPP
basis.
The Turkish company will carry out the design, financing,
construction and operation of the power plant during the
implementation of the project for 25 years.
The start of construction work is scheduled for December 2023.
The power plant is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of
2024.
As part of the visit of the Turkish company, an agreement on the
purchase of electricity was also signed between JSC National
Electric Networks of Uzbekistan and AKSA Enerji, according to which
the Uzbek side will carry out a guaranteed purchase of electricity
for 25 years from the Turkish investor.
It is worth noting that AKSA Enerji is part of the Kazanci
Holding structure. The holding implements projects not only in the
energy sector, but also in agriculture and tourism. The company is
building power plants in a number of countries: Turkey, Ghana,
Madagascar, Mali, Congo and Uzbekistan.
