Providencia Group Nationwide Unification Specialist Virtual Recruiting Event On November 16Th

The Providencia Group partners with government agencies, service organizations, and external stakeholder groups to support humanitarian operations and positively impact the lives of underserved populations.

We are a privately owned government solutions provider working principally in the humanitarian and human services sectors. Our workforce is diverse in culture, language, and experience, yet we share a common sense of purpose and empathy for those in need of a helping hand. Together, we can deliver transformative solutions that improve lives and address global challenges.

Virtual Booths: Attendees can visit virtual booths to learn more about their organizations and available positions.

Live Chat: Connect with recruiters in real-time through chat, ask questions, and express your interest. On-the-Spot Job Offers: Qualified candidates can enter video interviews and potentially receive job offers during the event

Unification Specialist:

Our Unification Specialists will work closely with the Program Director, Unification Manager, Clinical Services, potential sponsors, other workers/staff, or stakeholders as applicable and in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), Office of Refugee Resettlement's (ORR) Unaccompanied Children Program and its care providers, and any additional clients and programs TPG supports.

Register for the event as a job applicant here.

Create a profile to showcase your skills and experience. Explore participating job opportunities, submit your resume, and meet with recruiters.

“Leveraging this event to staff up for these critical positions is a tremendous opportunity both for our employers and the applicants who attend.” Christopher H. Deane – Director of Talent Acquisition. Log in on November 16th, to engage with recruiters and potentially secure a job offer.

