Kerala News LIVE: Kalamassery Blast: Evidence Collection With Suspect Dominic Martin To Continue Today

8:51 AM: Kerala Varma Union Election: High court will consider plea filed by KSU candidate for cancellation of elections

The High Court in Kerala will review the plea submitted by Sreekuttan, the KSU (Kerala Students Union) chairman candidate, who is seeking the cancellation of union elections at Thrissur Kerala Varma College. In response to the plea, the court has instructed the returning officer to present all relevant documents related to the election for examination. The court emphasized that a decision cannot be made in the case without clear information on the total number of votes cast for the post of chairman. The court's directive highlights the importance of having precise data before reaching a conclusion on the matter.

8:46 AM: LDF cabinet reshuffle meeting to be held today



The LDF (Left Democratic Front) has announced that a final decision regarding the cabinet reshuffle in Kerala will be made after the completion of the ministers' tour across the state. Discussions on this matter are scheduled to take place during the evening front meeting. Additionally, the CPM (Communist Party of India-Marxist) state secretariat is convening a meeting today to deliberate on various issues.

As per the agreement made during the formation of the cabinet for the second term of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government, the reorganization of the cabinet is expected to be completed by November 25. Notably, Transport Minister Anthony Raju and Ports Minister Ahmed Dewar Kovil have been replaced in this reshuffle.



8:30 AM: 8 people injured in a car accident in Thrissur

Eight people from Thiruvananthapuram were injured when a car and a truck collided on the Thalikulam National Highway on Friday. They were admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur. The accident happened around 3.30 am today

8:26 AM: Che International Chess Festival to be held in Kerala

The Che International Chess Festival, jointly organized by Kerala and Cuba, will begin on November 16 in Thiruvananthapuram. Chess tournaments are organized in the name of Che Guevara. The program is held for five days from November 16 to November 20. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Chess Festival at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium.

Kalamassery blast: Evidence collection with suspect Dominic Martin to continue today

In connection with the Kalamassery blast, evidence collection with prime suspect Dominic Martin will continue today. The evidence collection was conducted yesterday at a firecracker shop in Tripunithura where crackers were bought for making explosives. The shopkeeper recognized Martin. Dominic Martin's custody period ends on the 15th of this month.