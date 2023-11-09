Armenia's Calls To Send Assessment Mission To Azerbaijan's Karabakh Region Nothing More Than Hypocrisy - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Armenia's calls
to send an assessment mission to Azerbaijan's Karabakh region are
nothing more than hypocrisy,Spokesperson for the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN09112023000187011040ID1107403129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.