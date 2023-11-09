               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenia's Calls To Send Assessment Mission To Azerbaijan's Karabakh Region Nothing More Than Hypocrisy - MFA


11/9/2023 3:10:07 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Armenia's calls to send an assessment mission to Azerbaijan's Karabakh region are nothing more than hypocrisy,Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN09112023000187011040ID1107403129

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search