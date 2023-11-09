Oil Production Restarts At Atrush

Canadian oil development and exploration company ShaMaran Petroleum has announced that it restarted operations at its Atrush field in Iraqi Kurdistan this week, selling oil to a local refinery via pipeline.

In its statement for the nine months nine months ended 30th September, the company said it remains focused on cost control and cash preservation.

Full statement from ShaMaran Petroleum:

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") today released its financial and operating results and related management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Garrett Soden, President and CEO of ShaMaran, commented: "The Iraq-Turkey pipeline has been closed for more than seven months, and it is still unclear if and when exports will resume. We are actively seeking commercial solutions for crude exports and payments. Due to the challenging situation in Kurdistan and the wider region, ShaMaran remains focused on cost control and cash preservation. We are working with our operating partners to increase local oil sales, which include timely payments and resulted in improved cash generation for Q3. We expect higher revenues and cash flow in Q4 with Sarsang production increasing and Atrush production recently restarted."

The closure of the Iraq-Turkey pipeline ("ITP") since March 25, 2023, continues to have a material impact on ShaMaran's operations and financial results. The Company is actively engaged in discussions with the relevant parties to re-open the ITP export route for Kurdistan crude;

ShaMaran generated $13.1 million in operating cash flow during the quarter due to the strength of local sales from Sarsang and proactive cost-cutting at both the corporate and operating asset levels;

Sarsang oil production increased in Q3 relative to Q2 but is still below full capacity with sales to local refineries via trucking on an ad hoc weekly basis. Sarsang local sales vary in price and volume from week to week and are expected to continue until ITP exports resume; and Atrush remained shut-in during Q3 due to a lack of oil storage and trucking facilities. The Atrush operator restarted production on November 7, 2023, with sales to a local refinery via pipeline.

