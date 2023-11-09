Turkmenistan, Nippon Foundation Discuss Expansion And Strengthening Of Further Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 9. Turkmenistan and the Nippon Foundation of Japan discussed the
expansion and strengthening of further cooperation, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed by Deputy Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Turkmenistan, Myahri Byashimova and Executive Director
of the Nippon Foundation Yuji Mori, who is on a visit to
Ashgabat.
During the discussion, the sides noted the fruitful cooperation
between Turkmenistan and Japan in the political and diplomatic
sphere, in the field of trade and economic ties and cultural and
humanitarian cooperation.
The Turkmenistan's side noted that for many years leading
Japanese companies have been working productively in various
sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan.
In this context, the parties exchanged views on a number of
important aspects within the framework of expanding and
strengthening further cooperation of Turkmenistan on projects of
the Nippon Foundation, including such projects as 'JACAFA',
'NipCA', 'Read Japan', etc.
At the same time, the parties discussed further prospects for
the development of effective cooperation in the field of education,
science, healthcare, sports and tourism.
Nippon Foundation is a Japanese organization that finances
charitable projects and was founded in 1962. Its main goal is to
promote social and humanitarian initiatives, including education,
medicine, culture and social well-being.
