Killing Civilians Is No Self-Defence, Israel's Immunity From Prosecution Must End - Khasawneh

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh said that Israel should not be“immune” before international law and has to be held accountable for its crimes and atrocities against the Palestinian people.

“Israel should not be immune from the international law, which prohibits and criminalises attacks on civilians,” Khasawneh said.

During a meeting with Senate President Faisal Fayez and other senators, Khasawneh noted that the international law and moral values have to be applied to all regardless of their nationalities, religions and ethnicities.



“A Palestinian life is no less valuable than the life of another,” he said.

The premier also said Israeli large-scale war on Gaza has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians and injured thousands besides another 150 Palestinians who have been killed by fire from Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.“This contradicts with the principle of self-defence.”



He also voiced Jordan's rejection of the Israeli settlers' attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank which, he said, have been largely denounced by the international community.



The meeting according to a Prime Ministry's statement was aimed at briefing senators about Jordanian efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ensure the delivery of relief assistance into the besieged enclave.

Khasawneh had a similar meeting on Monday with the Lower House speaker and heads of parliamentary committees and blocs.

At the meeting on Tuesday, Khasawneh noted that the region will not enjoy peace and stability without realising the brotherly Palestinians' legitimate right, primarily their right to an independent and sovereign state of their own on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He also explained that Jordanian efforts, led by His Majesty, focus on rejecting any attempt to separate the West Bank from the Gaza Strip, underlying that the connection between the two territories is an extension of the Palestinian state.



The prime minister also said that Palestinian children suffering from cancer in Gaza will arrive“soon” to Jordan to receive treatment at the King Hussein Cancer Centre.



Fayez called on the international community to stop its“prejudice” towards Israel and to intervene“immediately” to halt the Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

He also noted that the“Israeli crimes and genocide war in Gaza contradict with humanitarian values and international law”, adding that Israel seeks to implement its scheme of forced displacement of Palestinians through massively destroying the infrastructure and public utilities in Gaza.



Citing remarks by the King, Fayez said that any forced displacement of Palestinians is a“red line for Jordan and will be seen as a declaration of war.”



