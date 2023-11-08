Zelensky, U.S. Secretary Of Transportation Discuss Infrastructure Restoration, Export Routes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg the restoration of Ukraine's infrastructure and the development of transportation opportunities for the export of Ukrainian goods.

This is reported on the website of the Head of State, Ukrinform saw.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who is on a working visit to Ukraine," the statement said.

The Head of State emphasized that the visits of American officials were a powerful signal of unwavering support for Ukraine by the American people, the President of the United States and his administration, the Congress and both parties.

"We are grateful to the United States for its strong support in reconstruction. This is really important for Ukraine, which is experiencing barbaric attacks with missiles and drones from the aggressor state every day. However, thanks to such reliable allies as the United States, we are becoming stronger every day in countering this evil," Zelensky said.

The meeting focused on coordinating joint actions to restore Ukraine's infrastructure and develop transportation capabilities for exporting Ukrainian goods to international markets.

The parties discussed the prospects of further development of an alternative humanitarian route in the Black Sea for the transportation of Ukrainian export products. The President emphasized that military support from the United States is critically important for the reliable protection of this route from Russian attacks.

"We are extremely interested in the development of Ukraine's railway transport network, which is also important for strengthening our cooperation with European countries. The U.S. has a significant potential to provide Ukraine with appropriate assistance," the Head of State stressed.

The parties also touched upon the prospects of establishing joint production in the defense industry.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg arrived in Kyiv on November 8 for an unannounced visit.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that America has a clear plan of action to help Ukraine while the war unleashed by Russia continues.