Zelensky, Zurabishvili Discuss EU, Saakashvili

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine had a phone call with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zurabishvili.

The head of state wrote about this on Telegram , reports Ukrinform.

"I had a phone call with the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili. I received congratulations from her and congratulated the friendly Georgian people on the positive assessment by the European Commission of our efforts on the way to the European Union," the president wrote.

He thanked Georgia for the participation of its representative in the meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers in Malta.

In addition, Zelensky raised the issue of access to proper treatment conditions for Ukrainian citizen Mikhael Saakashvili.

As reported by Ukrinform, the presidents of Moldova and Georgia welcomed the decision of the European Commission regarding the prospects of both countries joining the EU.