Kuwait's Relief 16Th Plane For Gazans Arrive At Egypt's Arish

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's 16th air bridge plane loaded with 10 tons of medical supplies arrived Wednesday at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport intended to reach people in the Gaza Strip.

Director of the Volunteer Department at the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Ahmad Al-Faqaan, told KUNA that the 16th plane from the Kuwaiti Air Bridge was carrying 10 tons of medical aid to the Gaza Strip, provided by the Kuwaiti Red Crescent.

The Kuwaiti humanitarian relief aid that has arrived at Al-Arish Airport since the beginning of the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip until today amounts to 399 tons, including various food aid, medical equipment and supplies, 16 ambulances and drilling equipment.

The Kuwaiti humanitarian aid to Gaza comes based on Kuwait's historical and firm position in supporting the Palestinian cause. (end)

